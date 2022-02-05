$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. Copart posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,801,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $300,576,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $128.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.19. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

