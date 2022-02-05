$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $937.90 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $796.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

NYSE CLH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $101.50. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

