$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $984.46 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $745.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.55. 951,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average is $105.10.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,087 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,516. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,546 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,271,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,872,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,281,000 after buying an additional 875,057 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

