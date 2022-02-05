$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $984.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $745.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.23.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 951,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,451. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,087 shares of company stock worth $20,696,516 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.