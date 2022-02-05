-$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($1.17). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 911.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 23.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

