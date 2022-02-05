$0.85 EPS Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $2,197,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 33.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the second quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 168,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,924,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,907,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

