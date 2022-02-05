$0.78 EPS Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $79.30 on Friday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Logitech International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.