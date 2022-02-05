-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.86). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

TCRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 644,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,195. The stock has a market cap of $119.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.15. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $30.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

