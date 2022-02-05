$0.62 EPS Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. WesBanco reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WesBanco by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in WesBanco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 39.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.