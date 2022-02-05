$0.48 EPS Expected for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ODP’s earnings. ODP posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ODP will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ODP.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

In other ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,900. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth about $4,503,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ODP by 629.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after buying an additional 421,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ODP by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth about $23,788,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ODP by 15.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $42.47. 384,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,064. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 2.03. ODP has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

