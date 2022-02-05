-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $6.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $173.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

