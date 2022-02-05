$0.24 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 353,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 169.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 76,820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 786.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

