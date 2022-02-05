-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted earnings per share of ($2.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $2,896,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 375,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,438. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

