-$0.12 EPS Expected for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advent Technologies.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ADN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. 132,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,618. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advent Technologies by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advent Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 127.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advent Technologies by 44.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 212,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

