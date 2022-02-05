$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.27. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLSD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.91. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

