$0.02 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. MGM Resorts International reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

NYSE MGM traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $44.54. 4,633,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

