ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Short Interest Update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ZI opened at $49.11 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 818.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Jason Mironov sold 647,944 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $47,643,322.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $26,458,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,065,545 shares of company stock valued at $808,909,798. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $428,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

