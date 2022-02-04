ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Hits $32.62 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. ZKSwap has a market cap of $32.62 million and $4.01 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.87 or 0.07343159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.05 or 0.99891925 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00054584 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

