Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading Down 3.7%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN) shares dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.06). Approximately 13,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £12.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.94.

About Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and radio contents in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment operates television production activities under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, and Tern Television brand names.

