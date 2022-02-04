Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on Z. Stephens lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $116,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

