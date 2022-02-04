Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 8.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 42,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,005,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

ZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter worth $5,360,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth $32,722,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 33.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

