Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun Sells 10,471 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. Sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.