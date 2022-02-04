Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The company has a market cap of $802.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $370,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

