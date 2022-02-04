Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.34

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 2211059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.68 ($0.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.60 million and a PE ratio of -6.78.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

