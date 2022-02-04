Zacks Investment Research Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Hold

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JRVR. B. Riley dropped their target price on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.19. 190,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,561. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after buying an additional 883,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

