Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

CNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

CNK opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cinemark by 7.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

