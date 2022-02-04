Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) to Hold

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Shares of USAK stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

