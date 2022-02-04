Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) to Hold

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of STXB opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

