Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Sell

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLIT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

HLIT stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $907.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 44,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 634,082 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

