Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.48). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,917. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,555 shares of company stock worth $1,045,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

