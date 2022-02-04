Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce sales of $39.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the lowest is $37.50 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $161.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.48 million to $166.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $176.95 million, with estimates ranging from $164.76 million to $185.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.14. 117,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $731.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.