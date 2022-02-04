Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report $13.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.07 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $6.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $45.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.18 billion to $46.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.79 billion to $59.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.32.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,255,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,034,136. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.00. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

