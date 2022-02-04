Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. 3D Systems posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,189 shares of company stock worth $636,769. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 728.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after buying an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 724.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after buying an additional 600,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,890,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,332. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

