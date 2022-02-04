Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,090,000 after buying an additional 1,519,816 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,750,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trustmark by 202.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 221,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 91.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 203,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

