Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.61 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $6.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NOV.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NOV traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 688,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,433,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,165,785,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,815,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

