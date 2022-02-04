Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Marchex reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHX shares. TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 798,714 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,996,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.79. Marchex has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

