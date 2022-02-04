Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $394.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $394.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.40 million to $403.06 million. ICF International posted sales of $434.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. upped their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $91.97. 58,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.69. ICF International has a 52 week low of $80.72 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ICF International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

