Zacks: Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post sales of $235.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.38 million and the highest is $247.27 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $74.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $715.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $733.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,028 shares of company stock valued at $748,877. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,439,000 after buying an additional 1,043,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 529,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 439,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

