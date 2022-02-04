Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.02 Million

Analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to post $182.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.33 million and the highest is $187.70 million. Lindsay posted sales of $143.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $689.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.41 million to $689.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $716.27 million, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $722.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,850. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,532,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

