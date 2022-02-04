Zacks: Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post sales of $472.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $468.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $422.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.00. 640,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,074. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

