Zacks: Analysts Expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Invacare reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invacare.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 10.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 288,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,125,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,912 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE IVC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.14. 13,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Invacare has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

