Zacks: Analysts Expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Invacare reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invacare.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
NYSE IVC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.14. 13,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Invacare has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
About Invacare
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
Featured Story: Options Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.