Zacks: Analysts Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Post $1.85 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) will report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.79. Colliers International Group reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.37. The company had a trading volume of 298,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,778. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $151.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,810,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

