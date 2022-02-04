Zacks: Analysts Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $508.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post sales of $508.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.00 million and the highest is $684.50 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $473.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 3,481,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,063. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

