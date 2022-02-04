Zacks: Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

AEO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,545. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

