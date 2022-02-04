Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $11.35 on Friday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89.

In related news, Director Ira Liran acquired 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $100,667.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vita Coco stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.