Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,637,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 605,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 639,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

