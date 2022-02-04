Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPPI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,175,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 125,094 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after buying an additional 2,021,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPPI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 97,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

