Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,224. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $444.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

