Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post sales of $190.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $190.30 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $646.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,144. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

