YIELD App (YLD) One Day Volume Tops $1.46 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $38.21 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00109249 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 141,676,553 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

